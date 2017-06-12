Van Wert woman cited for stop sign violation
A Van Wert woman was cited for a stop sign violation following an accident reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday. According to a Delphos Police report, Brittany Kemper, 22, of Delphos was traveling northbound on South Franklin Street with the right of way when a vehicle driven by Bonnie C. Thompson, 33, of Van Wert failed to stop for the post stop sign on First Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|7 hr
|Kept by the county
|19
|Jake Michael (Feb '16)
|14 hr
|Kalo
|7
|Fishing
|Jun 15
|Billy
|3
|Samantha Rode???? (Feb '15)
|Jun 15
|Bubbuh
|9
|Best ice cream
|Jun 14
|Mary
|1
|Ottoville to receive new police cruiser in 2013 (Oct '12)
|Jun 13
|dead cat
|6
|Lakeview farms
|Jun 10
|Kevin DUDgeon
|8
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC