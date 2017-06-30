Van Wert County Court news

Brian Spranger, 30, Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault, felony 4 (reduced from felonious assault, felony 2. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for Aug 2. David Scott, 32, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Defendant then requested and was granted Treatment in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. Austin Edwards, 34, Van Wert, possession of criminal tools, a misdemeanor 1. He was sentenced to: one year community control, 10 days jail at later date, 52 hours community service, one year intensive probation and was ordered to pay costs and monthly probation fee.

