Top Junior Bowling Awards

The Delphos Recreation Center completed its annual Junior Bowling season for the 2016-17 fall, winter and spring year for Lion Tamer and Tail Twister bowlers from Delphos and the surrounding area. There were team awards for first and second place in each category that were handed out at the annual season-ending banquet, as well as awards for High Series, High Average and High Game for both boys and girls bowlers.

