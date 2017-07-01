Role of post office in war is subject of talk
Gary Levitt, curator of the Museum of Postal History in Delphos, Ohio, will give a talk on July 13 about the role of the post office in World War I. The talk will be from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Wood County Historical Center & Museum, 13660 County Home Rd. in Bowling Green. The deadline to reserve a spot is Friday.
