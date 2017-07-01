Role of post office in war is subject...

Role of post office in war is subject of talk

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Gary Levitt, curator of the Museum of Postal History in Delphos, Ohio, will give a talk on July 13 about the role of the post office in World War I. The talk will be from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Wood County Historical Center & Museum, 13660 County Home Rd. in Bowling Green. The deadline to reserve a spot is Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't buy your..... Jun 28 Leonard 1
Best ice cream Jun 28 Leonard 3
Lima News Jun 27 Rick 1
Lima news Jun 27 Rick 1
Fishing Jun 27 Leonard 5
Todd jettinghoff? (Aug '12) Jun 27 Leonard 26
Canal Days (Sep '16) Jun 27 Leonard 4
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,388 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC