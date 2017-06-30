Kids learn to reduce, reuse and recycle
Van Wert Solid Waste Management District Director Jerry Neumeier of Delphos spoke to the kids about reducing, reusing and recycling. They were all given informative packets with facts, pictures and activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiley Diltz (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Betty
|10
|Garrett Dienstberger
|6 hr
|Pat
|1
|Don't buy your.....
|Jun 28
|Leonard
|1
|Best ice cream
|Jun 28
|Leonard
|3
|Lima News
|Jun 27
|Rick
|1
|Lima news
|Jun 27
|Rick
|1
|Fishing
|Jun 27
|Leonard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC