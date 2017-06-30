June Art Exhibit winners announced

June Art Exhibit winners announced

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Award winning artists attending the 61st annual Wassenberg Art Center June Art Exhibit posed for a group photograph during the opening party held on June 10. Artists attending the 61st annual June Art Exhibit at the Wassenberg Art Center accepted awards in many different categories. Following is a list of the artists who participated in this regional exhibit.

