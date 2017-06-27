Jefferson holds 142nd alumni dinner
John "Jack" Leeth, class of 1957, and Betty Schmelzer, class of 1946, are the newest inductees into the Delphos City School Hall of Honor. The pair were inducted Saturday evening during the Jefferson Alumni Dinner at the Delphos Eagles Lodge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't buy your.....
|2 hr
|Leonard
|1
|Best ice cream
|2 hr
|Leonard
|3
|Lima News
|16 hr
|Rick
|1
|Lima news
|16 hr
|Rick
|1
|Fishing
|23 hr
|Leonard
|5
|Todd jettinghoff? (Aug '12)
|23 hr
|Leonard
|26
|Canal Days (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Leonard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC