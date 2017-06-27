Jefferson holds 142nd alumni dinner

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Daily Herald

John "Jack" Leeth, class of 1957, and Betty Schmelzer, class of 1946, are the newest inductees into the Delphos City School Hall of Honor. The pair were inducted Saturday evening during the Jefferson Alumni Dinner at the Delphos Eagles Lodge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

