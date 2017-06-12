Helbig to hike 1,400- mile loop aroun...

Helbig to hike 1,400- mile loop around Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Daily Herald

He began his hike in Canal Fulton and has moved clockwise around the state. He stopped in the Dayton area to celebrate the four year anniversary of his business, Tomfoolery Outdoors and his hike was delayed for three weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 7 hr Kept by the county 19
Jake Michael (Feb '16) 14 hr Kalo 7
Fishing Jun 15 Billy 3
Samantha Rode???? (Feb '15) Jun 15 Bubbuh 9
Best ice cream Jun 14 Mary 1
News Ottoville to receive new police cruiser in 2013 (Oct '12) Jun 13 dead cat 6
Lakeview farms Jun 10 Kevin DUDgeon 8
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,474 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC