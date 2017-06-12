Delphos Police reports
On June 8, a female in the 300 block of East Cleveland Street reported being the attempted victim of a scam incident. The female reported that a male befriended her on Facebook and offered her employment by having her open a bank account in which she would send out money grams from funds deposited in her account.
