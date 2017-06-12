Car hop coming back to A&W
Starting on Friday, A&W in Delphos will have a retro car hop from 5-9 p.m. The car hop will continue every Friday through Labor Day. "This is the first time in 30 years it's been back," Schuyler Unruh, one of the restaurant's owners, said.
