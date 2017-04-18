Teen drives pickup truck into canal

Teen drives pickup truck into canal

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Daily Herald

A Delphos teen drove his pickup truck into the Miami-Erie Canal across from the ball diamonds at Stadium Park Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, Jake Stallkamp, 18, reported to the Parks and Recreation Office for community service and before he could start work, he drove his pickup truck recklessly around the back of the park and then south along the canal when his truck went up on the canal bank and into the waterway.

