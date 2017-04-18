Teen drives pickup truck into canal
A Delphos teen drove his pickup truck into the Miami-Erie Canal across from the ball diamonds at Stadium Park Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, Jake Stallkamp, 18, reported to the Parks and Recreation Office for community service and before he could start work, he drove his pickup truck recklessly around the back of the park and then south along the canal when his truck went up on the canal bank and into the waterway.
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Creamery isn't all that
|Apr 12
|Highlow
|4
|I'm in need of a good barber
|Apr 11
|Paul
|1
|Does brother Dan still work at the creamery ?
|Apr 10
|Lonnieb
|1
|police chief schleeter
|Apr 8
|gvbbnbbb
|2
|Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15)
|Mar 30
|Michael
|9
|MILF action
|Mar 30
|Iwillwin
|14
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Mar 26
|Bebly
|37
