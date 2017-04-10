Ohio man pleads guilty in killing of ex-coal executive

News outlets report Anthony R. Arriaga of Delphos, Ohio, told a Mingo County judge Tuesday that he had been using drugs and had little sleep over several days before he killed Bennett Hatfield in a cemetery last May. Arriaga said he and co-defendant Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick of Louisa, Kentucky, plotted to steal Hatfield's SUV and sell its parts.

