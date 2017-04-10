Mom jailed in infant's death
A former Delphos woman is being held in Van Wert County Jail on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment , in connection with the death of her infant son, 15-month-old Hayden Ridinger. Valarie K. Dean, 24, was arrested in Findlay Thursday and held in the Hancock County Jail on the warrants issued out of Van Wert County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Creamery isn't all that
|Apr 12
|Highlow
|4
|I'm in need of a good barber
|Apr 11
|Paul
|1
|Does brother Dan still work at the creamery ?
|Apr 10
|Lonnieb
|1
|police chief schleeter
|Apr 8
|gvbbnbbb
|2
|Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15)
|Mar 30
|Michael
|9
|MILF action
|Mar 30
|Iwillwin
|14
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Mar 26
|Bebly
|37
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC