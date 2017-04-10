Mom jailed in infant's death

Mom jailed in infant's death

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The Daily Herald

A former Delphos woman is being held in Van Wert County Jail on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment , in connection with the death of her infant son, 15-month-old Hayden Ridinger. Valarie K. Dean, 24, was arrested in Findlay Thursday and held in the Hancock County Jail on the warrants issued out of Van Wert County.

