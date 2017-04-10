Delphos Running Series returns for se...

Delphos Running Series returns for second season

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Daily Herald

Runners that compete in all three events will receive a special medal sponsored by Peak Community Fitness and a running jacket from St. Rita's Medical Center. The Delphos Running Series will kick off on Sunday, April 30 will the 5th annual Organ Donor Dash at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm in need of a good barber 5 hr Paul 1
Creamery isn't all that 7 hr Paul 3
Does brother Dan still work at the creamery ? Mon Lonnieb 1
police chief schleeter Apr 8 gvbbnbbb 2
Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15) Mar 30 Michael 9
MILF action Mar 30 Iwillwin 14
News Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10) Mar 26 Bebly 37
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC