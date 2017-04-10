Delphos Running Series returns for second season
Runners that compete in all three events will receive a special medal sponsored by Peak Community Fitness and a running jacket from St. Rita's Medical Center. The Delphos Running Series will kick off on Sunday, April 30 will the 5th annual Organ Donor Dash at Delphos Jefferson High School.
