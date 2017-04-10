Delphos Police reports

Delphos Police reports

On Sunday, an officer on patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the operator of a motorcycle on South Bredeick Street. The rider refused to stop for officers and committed several traffic violations while attempting to flee.

