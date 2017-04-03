Deadline to register to vote Monday

Residents wishing to vote in the upcoming Primary Election on May 2 and are not registered to vote may do so through 9 p.m. Monday. All Boards of Elections offices in the state will be open until 9 p.m. on Monday to accommodate last- minute registration.

