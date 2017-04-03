7 German students seeking host families

7 German students seeking host families

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Daily Herald

The exact dates have yet to be set but students generally arrive in late July or early August and stay until mid-December. Any interested host families should contact Rick Hanser at 419-863-0703 or by email at [email protected]

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
police chief schleeter Sat gvbbnbbb 2
Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15) Mar 30 Michael 9
MILF action Mar 30 Iwillwin 14
News Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10) Mar 26 Bebly 37
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
Lakeview farms Feb '17 Dr Phil 7
anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16) Feb '17 nopeacehuhuh 10
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,178,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC