7 German students seeking host families
The exact dates have yet to be set but students generally arrive in late July or early August and stay until mid-December. Any interested host families should contact Rick Hanser at 419-863-0703 or by email at [email protected]
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police chief schleeter
|Sat
|gvbbnbbb
|2
|Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15)
|Mar 30
|Michael
|9
|MILF action
|Mar 30
|Iwillwin
|14
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Mar 26
|Bebly
|37
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Lakeview farms
|Feb '17
|Dr Phil
|7
|anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|nopeacehuhuh
|10
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC