Recker ready for empowering - 9 to 5' performance

Above, Victoria Recker portrays Doralee Rhoads and Steve Lane portrays Mr. Hart in "9 to 5" which will be opening at the Van Wert Civic Theatre on Thursday, March 16. VAN WERT "9 to 5," a musical which follows three women who work as secretaries at Consolidated Industries in 1979, will be opening at the Van Wert Civic Theatre this week. part of Doralee Rhodes, who is happily married but who's boss is making advances towards her and even goes as far as to tell the entire office that they are having an affair, without her knowledge.

