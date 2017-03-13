Optimists to preset Danger Circus

Optimists to preset Danger Circus

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Daily Herald

"We've been looking for a few years to provide show entertaining to a variety of people," Optimist member Kevin Wieging said. The Danger Circus presents an 90-minute show that features fire eating, glass walking, knife juggling, dangerous escapes and their unique blend of insanity and comedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MILF action 4 hr Curious 13
News Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10) Feb 22 Darin39 35
Lakeview farms Feb 17 Dr Phil 7
anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16) Feb 15 nopeacehuhuh 10
Lets talk landlords Feb 14 Dr Phil 1
Eddie Keyton Sr Feb '17 Kevin 4
Shannon albee (Jan '12) Jan '17 coworker 25
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,581,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC