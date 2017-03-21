Ohio Ag director visits D&D Ingredients
Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels, left, on a guided tour with D&D Ingredients General Manager Ted Wiiliams. Daniels made the stop in Delphos on Wednesday as part of a state-wide effort to celebrate National Agriculture Week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|You pharrt
|16
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Sun
|StephenM95
|36
|Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15)
|Mar 16
|Michael
|7
|MILF action
|Mar 15
|Curious
|13
|Lakeview farms
|Feb '17
|Dr Phil
|7
|anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|nopeacehuhuh
|10
|Lets talk landlords
|Feb '17
|Dr Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC