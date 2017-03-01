It's right here
Last Sunday, more than double the needed volunteers showed up to pack meals for those less fortunate and help eliminate poverty. As Ellen Ditto said, "They listened to the need and they came."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILF action
|Fri
|watchin from table
|12
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Feb 22
|Darin39
|35
|Lakeview farms
|Feb 17
|Dr Phil
|7
|anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16)
|Feb 15
|nopeacehuhuh
|10
|Lets talk landlords
|Feb 14
|Dr Phil
|1
|Eddie Keyton Sr
|Feb 8
|Kevin
|4
|Shannon albee (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|coworker
|25
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC