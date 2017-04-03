Honor Roll of the Great War - Part I
On 2 April 1917, President Woodrow Wilson went before a joint session of Congress to request a declaration of war against Germany. Wilson cited Germany's violation of its pledge to suspend unrestricted submarine warfare in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean, as well as its attempts to entice Mexico into an alliance against the United States, as his reasons for declaring war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police chief schleeter
|Mar 31
|Rotten Apple
|1
|Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15)
|Mar 30
|Michael
|9
|MILF action
|Mar 30
|Iwillwin
|14
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Mar 26
|Bebly
|37
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Lakeview farms
|Feb '17
|Dr Phil
|7
|anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|nopeacehuhuh
|10
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC