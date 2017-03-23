Bowling for the Boys' fundraiser March 25
The American Cancer Society estimates there will be approximately 8,500 new cases and 410 deaths from testicular cancer in the United States this year. Delphos native Jay Holdgreve became part of the statistics in August 2010 and since has increased awareness and raised funds to find a cure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Mar 19
|StephenM95
|36
|Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15)
|Mar 16
|Michael
|7
|MILF action
|Mar 15
|Curious
|13
|Lakeview farms
|Feb '17
|Dr Phil
|7
|anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|nopeacehuhuh
|10
|Lets talk landlords
|Feb '17
|Dr Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC