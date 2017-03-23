Bowling for the Boys' fundraiser Marc...

Bowling for the Boys' fundraiser March 25

Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Daily Herald

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be approximately 8,500 new cases and 410 deaths from testicular cancer in the United States this year. Delphos native Jay Holdgreve became part of the statistics in August 2010 and since has increased awareness and raised funds to find a cure.

Delphos, OH

