Weber turning 90

Weber turning 90

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: The Daily Herald

His children include Barb Armstrong of Delphos; Linda Lisboa of Columbus; Kathy Pugh of Delphos; Mary Rode of Delphos; Ginny Beko of Toledo; Rob Weber of Fort Jennings; Carl Weber of Delphos; and Karen Weber of Toledo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10) Feb 22 Darin39 35
Garrett Dienstberger Feb 21 Getinformed 11
Lakeview farms Feb 17 Dr Phil 7
anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16) Feb 15 nopeacehuhuh 10
Lets talk landlords Feb 14 Dr Phil 1
MILF action Feb 14 Digging it 10
Eddie Keyton Sr Feb 8 Kevin 4
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC