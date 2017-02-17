Water meter project nearing; make an ...

Water meter project nearing; make an appointment if you haven't

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Herald

Residents who have meters with remote connections should have received several letters from the City of Delphos and NECO regarding this project requesting you contact NECO to schedule an appointment to get the meter replaced. Any resident who has not had their meter replaced is asked to contact Sherryl at the City Building at 419-695-4010 to schedule an appointment.

