Trial set in infant's death

Tuesday Feb 7

Trial has been set for the man facing four charges, including aggravated murder and murder, in the November death of a 15-month-old child at an apartment at the Lincolnway Inn just west of Delphos. Van Wert County Common Court Pleas Judge Martin Burchfield has set Christopher Peters' trial to begin Sept.

