Trial set in infant's death
Trial has been set for the man facing four charges, including aggravated murder and murder, in the November death of a 15-month-old child at an apartment at the Lincolnway Inn just west of Delphos. Van Wert County Common Court Pleas Judge Martin Burchfield has set Christopher Peters' trial to begin Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakeview farms
|4 hr
|Crow
|3
|Lets talk landlords
|9 hr
|Dr Phil
|1
|MILF action
|10 hr
|Digging it
|10
|Eddie Keyton Sr
|Feb 8
|Kevin
|4
|Garrett Dienstberger
|Feb 6
|Sosad
|5
|Shannon albee (Jan '12)
|Jan 31
|coworker
|25
|Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15)
|Jan 27
|Angry
|6
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC