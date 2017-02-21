Pohlman wins Allen County Spelling Bee
The Allen County Spelling Championship has come home to roost at St. John's High School. Eighth-grader Rylee Pohlman was the champion after five rounds of spelling Saturday morning at the bee hosted and sponsored by OSU-Lima.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Feb 22
|Darin39
|35
|Lakeview farms
|Feb 17
|Dr Phil
|7
|anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16)
|Feb 15
|nopeacehuhuh
|10
|Lets talk landlords
|Feb 14
|Dr Phil
|1
|MILF action
|Feb 14
|Digging it
|10
|Eddie Keyton Sr
|Feb 8
|Kevin
|4
|Shannon albee (Jan '12)
|Jan 31
|coworker
|25
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC