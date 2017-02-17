On the Banks of Yesteryear - To boldl...

On the Banks of Yesteryear - To boldly go... Sabrina Scharf Schiller

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Herald

The journey began in a little house on Fort Jennings Road in Delphos, Ohio. The home stood between Third and Fourth streets and was built by her mom and her great-uncle Walter Hummer with help from young Sandra Mae Trentman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lakeview farms Fri Dr Phil 7
Garrett Dienstberger Feb 16 Murph muffin 6
anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16) Feb 15 nopeacehuhuh 10
Lets talk landlords Feb 14 Dr Phil 1
MILF action Feb 14 Digging it 10
Eddie Keyton Sr Feb 8 Kevin 4
Shannon albee (Jan '12) Jan 31 coworker 25
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC