No citations in two-vehicle accident

Friday Read more: The Daily Herald

According to Delphos Police reports, an SUV driven by Gale Wiseman, 57, of Delphos, was traveling westbound on 12th Street and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto North Main Street when his vehicle struck a car driving northbound on North Main Street by David Boyle of Lima.

