Host families needed
Thirty German Friendship Link visitors will arrive in Delphos on May 19 and stay over the weekend before traveling on to New York City on May 21. These visitors are from the Verl, Germany, area, the original home of Fr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakeview farms
|17 hr
|Crow
|1
|Eddie Keyton Sr
|Wed
|Kevin
|4
|Garrett Dienstberger
|Feb 6
|Sosad
|5
|MILF action
|Feb 2
|diggin it
|8
|Shannon albee (Jan '12)
|Jan 31
|coworker
|25
|Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15)
|Jan 27
|Angry
|6
|Cabo
|Jan 24
|Mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC