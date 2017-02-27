From the Thrift Shop
Who hasn't enjoyed the last couple of weeks of above normal temps, sunshine, and no coat weather? We've walked in the woods, played in the parks, and laid in the grass looking up at the clouds. Whoever thought we'd be able to do these things in the middle of February in northwestern Ohio? I even saw my first robin this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILF action
|15 hr
|coach
|11
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Feb 22
|Darin39
|35
|Lakeview farms
|Feb 17
|Dr Phil
|7
|anyone know anthony arriaga? (May '16)
|Feb 15
|nopeacehuhuh
|10
|Lets talk landlords
|Feb 14
|Dr Phil
|1
|Eddie Keyton Sr
|Feb 8
|Kevin
|4
|Shannon albee (Jan '12)
|Jan 31
|coworker
|25
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC