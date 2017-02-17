FBLA's - flash' businesses continue to receive support
Over the weekend, Jefferson's Future Business Leaders of America hosted its second flash business of the year - an escape room event in the upstairs of Main Street's Coins, Currency and Collectibles. For $10 per person, participants had the the option of being "Trapped in the 80s" or escaping from an "Abandoned Toy Store."
