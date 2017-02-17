Council hears proposed three-year pol...

Council hears proposed three-year police contract

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Daily Herald

If passed by Delphos City Council in 30 days, police officers and sergeants employed by the Delphos Police Department will see a 2-percent raise each year of the contract and a step was also added to the pay scale with employees seeing a 2-percent raise in their fourth and fifth years and a 25-cent raise after six years. The former scale was 0-6 years and after six years.

