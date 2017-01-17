Williamson Insurance, CNB to present ...

Williamson Insurance, CNB to present 2017 Ag Outlook

On Tuesday, Jan. 24 beginning at 8:30 a.m., Citizens National Bank and Williamson Insurance Agency will jointly offer a free seminar to local farmers and ag businesses. The event will be held at the Delphos Eagles Aerie #471, 1600 E. 5th Street, Delphos.

