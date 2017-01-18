Versatile popcorn isn't just a treat ...

Versatile popcorn isn't just a treat for special occasions

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

For those who prefer a reason to indulge, Thursday is National Popcorn Day - as proclaimed by the National Popcorn Board, which promotes the snack. No one is really sure how the day originated, board spokeswoman Wendy Boersema Rappel said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garrett Dienstberger 18 hr Dave 2
Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15) Fri Angry 6
Shannon albee (Jan '12) Fri Coworker 24
MILF action Jan 26 POPE RUSH 6
Cabo Jan 24 Mary 1
Essay on God, Flag, and Country (Feb '07) Jan 18 justbrooklynne 12
Jeff Schwieterman Jan 7 Yourproblemsolver 2
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC