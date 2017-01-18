Versatile popcorn isn't just a treat for special occasions
For those who prefer a reason to indulge, Thursday is National Popcorn Day - as proclaimed by the National Popcorn Board, which promotes the snack. No one is really sure how the day originated, board spokeswoman Wendy Boersema Rappel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garrett Dienstberger
|18 hr
|Dave
|2
|Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Angry
|6
|Shannon albee (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Coworker
|24
|MILF action
|Jan 26
|POPE RUSH
|6
|Cabo
|Jan 24
|Mary
|1
|Essay on God, Flag, and Country (Feb '07)
|Jan 18
|justbrooklynne
|12
|Jeff Schwieterman
|Jan 7
|Yourproblemsolver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC