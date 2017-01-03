Van Wert County Court news

Van Wert County Court news

Joe Quevedo, 52, Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by refusing to report for a drug screen and refusing to cooperate with probation. He was sentenced to 360 days jail with credit for 332 days already served.

