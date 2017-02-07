St. John's students - March for Life'

Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Daily Herald

Seniors Breece Rohr and Brooklyn Mueller, along with many other St. Johns students prepare to board the bus Thursday night that will take them to Washington, D.C., where they will March for Life. DELPHOS Sixty St. John's students and 11 chaperons embarked on a journey to Washington, D.C., for March for Life Thursday night.

