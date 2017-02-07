St. John's students - March for Life'
Seniors Breece Rohr and Brooklyn Mueller, along with many other St. Johns students prepare to board the bus Thursday night that will take them to Washington, D.C., where they will March for Life. DELPHOS Sixty St. John's students and 11 chaperons embarked on a journey to Washington, D.C., for March for Life Thursday night.
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garrett Dienstberger
|23 hr
|Sosad
|5
|Eddie Keyton Sr
|Feb 3
|Kelli
|2
|MILF action
|Feb 2
|diggin it
|8
|Shannon albee (Jan '12)
|Jan 31
|coworker
|25
|Danielle brinkman Shultz (Aug '15)
|Jan 27
|Angry
|6
|Cabo
|Jan 24
|Mary
|1
|Essay on God, Flag, and Country (Feb '07)
|Jan 18
|justbrooklynne
|12
