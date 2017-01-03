Police investigate traffic accidents

On Dec. 21, Delphos Police were contacted by Carol Short, 59, of Delphos in reference to an accident that occurred earlier in the day. According to the police report, Short had been traveling eastbound on Cleveland Street and stopped at the four-way stop sign at South Clay Street and proceeded into the intersection, where her vehicle was struck by a car driven by Jaylynne Hamilton, 22, of Delphos, who had stopped at the stop but failed to yield to the Short vehicle which was there first.

