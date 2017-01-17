No injuries or citations in backing a...

No injuries or citations in backing accident

According to Delphos Police reports, a vehicle driven by Paul F. Krouse, 80, of Columbus Grove was backing from a parking space at a business along Carolyn Drive when his car struck an SUV driven by Nicole Siegenthaler, 36, of Delphos sitting in traffic behind him, causing minor damage to the rear passenger door of the SUV.

