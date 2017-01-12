Lincoln Highway Association to meet on Jan. 17 in Gomer
The Gomer Congregational Church will host this month's Lincoln Highway Association Western Ohio Chapter meeting on Jan. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. The Welsh Society of Northwest Ohio has planned a great meal, including a pizza buffet from Uncle Al's Pizza and all the "fixin's." At 7 p.m., local historian, surveyor and Lima resident Michael Buettner will present a digital program entitled, "In Search of One-Room Schoolhouses."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Schwieterman
|Jan 7
|Yourproblemsolver
|2
|Jenny wallace?
|Jan 3
|Jason f bomb
|1
|Blackburn
|Dec 29
|Big dad
|1
|diltz family (Jul '12)
|Dec 25
|fukoffbitch
|23
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Dec 22
|Richard Patterson
|30
|Gomer Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Dec 15
|Musikologist
|5
|MILF action
|Dec 14
|Man friend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC