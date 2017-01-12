Lincoln Highway Association to meet o...

Lincoln Highway Association to meet on Jan. 17 in Gomer

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

The Gomer Congregational Church will host this month's Lincoln Highway Association Western Ohio Chapter meeting on Jan. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. The Welsh Society of Northwest Ohio has planned a great meal, including a pizza buffet from Uncle Al's Pizza and all the "fixin's." At 7 p.m., local historian, surveyor and Lima resident Michael Buettner will present a digital program entitled, "In Search of One-Room Schoolhouses."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Schwieterman Jan 7 Yourproblemsolver 2
Jenny wallace? Jan 3 Jason f bomb 1
Blackburn Dec 29 Big dad 1
diltz family (Jul '12) Dec 25 fukoffbitch 23
News Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10) Dec 22 Richard Patterson 30
Gomer Music Thread (Jul '15) Dec 15 Musikologist 5
MILF action Dec 14 Man friend 4
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC