K-kids selling meat snacks to support projects, splash pad

The Kiwanis K-kids are selling Country Meat Snacks for a fundraiser to help off-set the cost of the club's service projects in the Delphos community and to help raise money for the Delphos Splash Pad, which will be built this Spring. The snacks are $1 and can be ordered from any Kiwanis K-kid or from their advisors Dianne Wiltsie at 419-233-3219 or Cindy Elwer at 419-235-4294.

