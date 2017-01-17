Icy roadways cause crashes

Icy roadways cause crashes

Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Daily Herald

At 7:57 a.m., Delphos Police responded to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of West Fifth and Jefferson streets. According to reports, a vehicle driven by Cailtyn Andrews, 25, of Delphos was westbound on Fifth Street and stopped at the traffic light at Jefferson Street when a vehicle driven by Brayden Kill, 17, of Delphos failed to stop behind the Andrews vehicle because of icy conditions, striking it in the rear.

