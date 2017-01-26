Hirn ready for new role in Van Wert C...

Hirn ready for new role in Van Wert Civic Theatre thriller

Saturday Jan 14

VAN WERT "Murder in Green Meadows" is coming to the Van Wert Civic Theatre and actor Dan Hirn of Delphos is excited to introduce the thrilling story to his audience. Hirn was cast as Thomas Devereaux, a successful architect and local contractor, who moves to Green Meadows with his wife, Joan.

