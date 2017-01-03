Fifteen ring in new year with hike
Hailing from Celina, Sidney, St. Marys Landeck, Ohio City and Delphos, they hiked the Canal Towpath from the Delphos Canal Commission Museum to the terminus at Fort Jennings Creek just .4 miles north of Lock 24 at Stadium Park and back to the museum .
