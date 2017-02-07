Delphos Police reports

Delphos Police reports

Saturday Jan 28

On Jan. 21, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lima Avenue in reference to a theft incident. Officers met with the female at the residence and found that, while she was away, someone entered her residence and stole a large amount of meat from her freezer.

