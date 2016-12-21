Window to the Past - Delphos has 44-feet-high Christmas tree

The mammoth evergreen which will serve as Delphos' municipal Christmas tree was placed in position on Monday evening, and is now being wired and made ready for the big event which is being looked forward to by the kiddies of Delphos and many older ones too, to take place Friday evening. The tree is 44 feet high and will be equipped with 300, 50-watt colored lamps, requiring 600 feet of wire.

