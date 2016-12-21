Window to the Past - Christmas rush a...

Window to the Past - Christmas rush at post office

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: The Daily Herald

While the Christmas rush at the post office this year will probably be the greatest the service has ever known, arrangements have been made to handle the business in good shape and as near perfection as human minds can conceive. In Delphos, the Christmas business has always been well taken care of, but the business has grown so much in the past few years, that it is a good deal more of a task now than formerly.

