Van Wert County Court news

Ryan King, 30, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of heroin, a felony 5. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for Jan. 25. Barbara Baker, 54, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Defendant then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

