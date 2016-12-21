Van Wert County Court news
Ryan King, 30, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of heroin, a felony 5. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for Jan. 25. Barbara Baker, 54, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Defendant then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs and partial appointed counsel fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eagle print
|Thu
|LimaandDelphos
|2
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Richard Patterson
|32
|Gomer Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Dec 15
|Musikologist
|5
|MILF action
|Dec 14
|Man friend
|4
|Matt Stout (Feb '15)
|Nov 30
|Truth
|2
|Funeral services
|Nov 29
|Norma
|1
|Nicole Minnig?? (May '15)
|Nov 25
|Defiance
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC