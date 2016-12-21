Van Wert County Court news

Christopher McLemore, 39, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to a 10-count indictment: seven counts of receiving stolen property, a felony 4; and three counts of Receiving stolen property, felony 5. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for Jan. 17. Matthew Williams, 28, Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to: theft of drugs, a felony 4; three counts of forgery, felony 5; two counts of attempted burglary, felony 4 ; and two counts of theft, misdemeanor 1. He then requested and was granted Treatment in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

