Martha M. "Marty" Mansfield
Martha M. "Marty" Mansfield, 61, of Delphos, died at 12:46 p.m. Friday in Hospice of Lima Memorial Health System. She was born Aug. 4, 1955, in Lima to James F. and Margie M. Bertling, who preceded her in death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eagle print
|Thu
|LimaandDelphos
|2
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Richard Patterson
|32
|Gomer Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Dec 15
|Musikologist
|5
|MILF action
|Dec 14
|Man friend
|4
|Matt Stout (Feb '15)
|Nov 30
|Truth
|2
|Funeral services
|Nov 29
|Norma
|1
|Nicole Minnig?? (May '15)
|Nov 25
|Defiance
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC